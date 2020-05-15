Coronation Street legend Nigel Havers on how lockdown will affect soap actors

Combating lockdown residing? You’re not the one one. Seems the celebrities of Coronation Street could possibly be growing a case of cabin fever too.

No less than that’s in response to Nigel Havers, former common of the ITV soap, who not too long ago stated the present’s forged and crew should be going “stir-crazy” in lockdown.

“Corrie is full on. I believe they most likely can’t consider they’re not appearing,” Havers – who performed Lewis Archer from 2009 to 2019 – not too long ago instructed Girls’s Weekly.

“They’re not used to not working and should be going stir-crazy, however they’ll get the cling of it!”

Now not showing on the soap, Havers himself says he’s taking a “pretty” lockdown break. “There’s nothing you are able to do about it so that you may as properly simply lie again and luxuriate in it,” he stated.

“I simply obey what I’ve been instructed to do, which is hold your distance, don’t exit except you need to, and hold cool, hold calm and carry on – and watch TV!”

Earlier this week it was reported that each Coronation Street and fellow ITV soap would start filming in June.

Talking on the Edinburgh TV Pageant earlier this month, Kevin Lygo, director of tv at ITV, defined that the broadcaster was trying into how the soap could possibly be filmed with new social distancing tips.

This may increasingly imply viewers might discover extra two-character scenes, whereas older forged members, together with Ken Barlow actor William Roache, could possibly be omitted altogether for their very own safety.

Coronation Street bosses beforehand suspended filming because of the coronavirus pandemic in March this 12 months.

In assertion on the time, ITV stated: “The well being and well-being of the manufacturing groups, actors, crew and their households is of paramount significance to us and we now really feel that the time has come to cease filming.

“We’d prefer to thank our viewers for his or her help and hope they proceed to take pleasure in each soaps within the coming months.”

