Coronation Street lines up exit for Claudia Colby as Rula Lenska ‘leaves cleaning soap’

Following her character’s break up with Ken Barlow, Rula Lenska has reportedly waved goodbye to Coronation Street with information breaking that she has left the position of Claudia Colby.

Claudia, who first appeared on the present again in 2009, was made a daily fixture on the cleaning soap in 2018 and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than she and Ken Barlow (William Roache) had been residing collectively.

Each characters have since moved to the Stillwaters retirement dwelling with Tracy shopping for #1 from him as he departed.

Removed from being the top of the street for them although, the motion adopted them to the house which grew to become a semi-regular fixture- additionally bringing again fan favorite Norris Cole.

However latest scenes have seen Ken and Claudia’s relationship hit rocky floor and the pair have now determined to half methods – which can have led to the top of Claudia’s stint on the present.

In keeping with The Solar, a supply stated: “The door is unquestionably open for Rula to return and Claudia nonetheless has connections on the road. However for now, Claudia’s life is on the veranda of Stillwaters and Ken belongs in his backstreet boozer”.

So while this can be goodbye to Rula and Claudia for now, there’s each likelihood that we are going to see her again in Weatherfield sooner or later sooner or later.

As for Ken, the Corrie authentic has determined {that a} retirement dwelling simply isn’t for him and that call led to the top of their time collectively.

Packing his luggage and saying goodbye, she was shocked that’s how he would go away in spite of everything she had executed for him, with Ken promising to do proper by her financially.

Coronation Street declined to remark when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Coronation Street is at the moment airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm because of the episode depend being decreased after manufacturing was halted.

