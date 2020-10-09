Coronation Street newcomer reveals why Todd Grimshaw is back

Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce has mentioned getting into the function of Todd Grimshaw, who is returning to the cobbles with hazard not far behind.

The character made his full return to the cleaning soap this week, a reunion that had beforehand been teased within the type of a letter from Todd Grimshaw to his mom, Eileen (Sue Cleaver).

Todd has been absent for 3 years and so much has occurred within the character’s life since then, most not too long ago a run-in with organised crime that despatched him residence scared.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Pierce mentioned: “Todd is arriving below a little bit of a cloud, as he’s received himself tied up with some Manchester gangsters. Like lots of people once they’re in over their heads, he’s come residence to his mum. Bother completely does observe Todd back, so that you’ll see how that pans out!”

Regardless of their previous struggles, Eileen and Todd proceed to share an in depth bond, that means his issues are undoubtedly going to wreak havoc on her life within the coming weeks, beginning with an ill-judged plan to faux his personal demise.

Pierce added: “Todd adores his mum and he’s so happy to be reunited. For all his faults and a few of hers, they’ve a extremely shut relationship and I feel a lot of their battles are about how a lot alike they’re, to be trustworthy.

“However there are self-interests in coming back. It is these cash issues which have introduced him back, however I do assume that he does really feel guilt about bringing them to her door.

“When it comes to the funeral, I feel that Todd is capable of disassociate himself generally from his actions and never all the time instantly empathise with the those who he could possibly be affecting, so I feel it’s opportunism, actually. He sees this manner out and he’s not likely contemplating the impact on anybody else.”

Todd and Eileen’s story continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV, in a model new hour-long episode of Coronation Street.

Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.