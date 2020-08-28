Coronation Street prepares to reveal Johnny and Scott’s dark secret

The mysterious previous of Rovers Return landlord Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is about to be revealed ultimately, lastly filling in followers on the dark secret the Coronation Street publican shares with creepy Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts).

Newcomer Scott arrived again in April to lease a room on the Weatherfield inn and immediately recognised the publican, who panicked at seeing him. Publicly, the pair publicly insisted they had been outdated mates who lived on the identical property, however ambiguous, tense conversations in non-public about an incident they’d each been concerned with steered unhealthy blood between them.

Scott goaded jittery Johnny he’d blab and drove him to flee for an prolonged vacation to France over the summer season, presumably so he might work out his subsequent transfer and attempt and keep Scott’s silence.

Now Johnny’s again, stuffed with jitters that his outdated ‘mate’ remains to be hanging round and making apprehensive spouse Jenny very suspicious her husband is hiding one thing.

On Friday 28th August he’s face to face with Scott once more who calls for a bit chat to clear the air – it’s time they settled their rating as soon as and for all.

Viewers may have to wait till the subsequent episode on Monday 31st August for the total clarification, however Corrie have confirmed the lads dedicated a horrible crime greater than 40 years in the past and that Johnny did a runner and left Scott to face the results of their unlawful actions.

Vengeful Scott enjoys watching Johnny squirm and will proceed to make his presence felt among the many Connor couple, charming Jenny and getting his toes below the desk within the Rovers backroom. How lengthy earlier than Johnny’s household uncover his shady previous?

Followers, together with RadioTimes.com, have speculated wildly about what Scott is holding, you’ll be able to learn our preliminary Johnny’s secret theories, and see what you make of our latter hunch Mr Emberton may end up to be Carla Connor’s organic father.

The total disclosure units up an enormous story for Johnny and his clan set to play out over the autumn, with hints it might type the constructing blocks to a plot that may very well be a part of Corrie’s upcoming 60th anniversary in December. How far will Johnny go to shut Scott down? And can his household flip their again on him once they study the reality?

