Coronation Street producer admits Toyah Battersby has been underused – but promises more screen time

A couple of years in the past Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) was on the coronary heart of Coronation Street having made a sensational return after 13 years away.

She was landlady of the Rovers Return with heart-throb fella Peter Barlow at her facet, and her desperation to turn into a mum sparked a bonkers surrogacy plot with Eva Worth that modified life on the cobbles ceaselessly.

Nevertheless, in 2020 it’s a special story as the favored character hasn’t precisely been on the forefront of storylines since Eva left with the newborn that ought to’ve been hers in 2018. She’s fortunately settled with hunky lawyer Imran Habeeb, but is hardly fulfilling her A-lister potential and heritage as part of one of many cleaning soap’s most notorious households.

When quizzed concerning the current lack of Toyah motion, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod not solely agreed but promised to rectify the scenario, beginning with an emotional new storyline for the Battersby sisters.

“I might agree that Toyah has been just a little bit underused,” admitted the cleaning soap boss, talking to RadioTimes.com about upcoming storylines. “She is a wonderful character and Georgia is a wonderful actor so we need to repair that.

“She might be an enormous a part of Leanne’s story along with her son Oliver’s well being disaster. And in a parallel thread her and Imran might be making some very huge life choices which might be thrown into disarray by what is going on along with her sister.”

Fears for Leanne and Steve McDonald’s son Oliver develop subsequent week, when the little lad is put into intensive care after struggling a collection of mysterious seizures.

“Whereas Leanne makes others really feel shut out from her non-public emotional turmoil, Toyah could be very a lot her rock and her staunchest supporter.

“There might be so much more screen time for Georgia, and Toyah, within the coming months.”

Ms Battersby was a gobby teenager when she arrived on the road in 1997 because the youngest member of the chaotic clan, dubbed ‘the neighbours from hell’. In her early years she was an eco-warrior, animal proper activist and was on the centre of the cleaning soap’s first ever rape storyline. Taylor left in 2003 and loved a profitable stint on BBC One medical drama Casualty, earlier than being tempted again to Weatherfield in 2016.

