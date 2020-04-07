Coronation Street recast Dev’s son Aadi Alahan ahead of Asha’s child abuse storyline

Coronation Street followers should do a double take this week once they see Dev Alahan’s son Aadi.

Zennon Ditchett who has performed Aadi since 2009 made the choice to go away the present to give attention to his A Stage Research on the finish of final yr.

Now Asha Alahan’s twin might be performed by Manchester actor Adam Hussain who will first seem within the position on Wednesday 15th April, alongside Tanisha Gorey who performs his twin Asha.

Aadi’s return is in good timing, given Asha’s present storyline.

Adam joins the present because the Alahan twins discover themselves on the centre of an necessary new storyline exploring the devastating hurt attributable to “sexting”.

Having rekindled her relationship with Corey, Asha sends him some horny video footage and is devastated when it’s despatched to all her associates and finally ends up on-line.

Aadi might be available to try to defend his sister, nevertheless, he’s powerless to cease the harm to Asha’s repute as she struggles to cope with the results of her actions.

Adam, who has beforehand had roles in The Bay, Fertile Crescent and Ansentia, mentioned: “I’m excited to play the position of Aadi, placing my very own twist on him because the character turns into concerned in an necessary new storyline. I used to be already good associates with Tanisha Gorey, earlier than coming to the Street, which helps massively with portraying the bond of brother and sister.”

He added: “Everybody at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me in to their household and treating me as one of their very own. I’ve all the time related Coronation Street with household and togetherness which is so necessary right now.

“Having already filmed the beginning of this story earlier than we needed to cease manufacturing I stay up for returning as half of the wonderful crew who convey leisure and pleasure to the screens of viewers throughout the nation.”

Welcome to the cobbles, Adam!

