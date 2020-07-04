Coronation Street references Jenny Connor tragedy – what happened after her son died?

It’s not simply Oliver Battersby’s household reeling from the lad having an incurable sickness, the unhappy information can be affecting different residents of Coronation Street because it reminds them of their very own tragic pasts they’ve tried to bury.

Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) was informed in regards to the devastating mitochondrial illness prognosis and opened as much as barmaid, and Oliver’s half-sister, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) about the way it introduced again painful reminiscences of when she misplaced her son seven years in the past.

Emotional Jenny recounted how the loss of life of little Tom, aged 4, left her bereft and gave her a painful perception into how Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald should be feeling about the potential of dropping their baby.

The incident truly occurred off-screen, through the 22 years Jenny was absent from Weatherfield between 1993 and 2015. When the character returned she was secretive about her ‘lacking years’ and clearly had one thing massive to cover, however her psychological state unravelled as she turned obsessive about then-boyfriend Kevin Webster’s younger son Jack Webster who she finally kidnapped.

Troubled Jenny was tracked all the way down to a flat the place she was manically throwing a celebration for Jack, who she was calling ‘Tom’ and was so disturbed by grief she believed Kev’s lad was the son she had misplaced a couple of years earlier, or may someway be a substitute.

Backstory informed us Jenny was married to Sean Midgeley, and their son Tom had drowned in a paddling pool whereas his mum left him unattended for a break up second. She nonetheless blamed herself for his loss of life.

As Kevin and the authorities discovered her making an attempt to leap from the condo balcony with Jack, remorseful Jenny broke down in tears, returned Jack to security and was subsequently sectioned.

The next yr, stepmum Rita Tanner tracked Jenny down to search out her out of hospital however struggling on her personal, and introduced her again to the road. Initially receiving a frosty reception from Kevin, Jenny was redeemed when she rescued younger Jack from a rushing tram throughout a visit to Blackpool – with echoes of her evil father Alan Bradley’s death-by-tram again in 1989.

Kev forgave her for the kidnapping incident, Jenny obtained a level of closure on her grief for Tom, discovered love with manufacturing unit boss Johnny Connor and is now on the coronary heart of the neighborhood because the native landlady. However as she admits to Emma, the reminiscence of her little boy is all the time there – beneath the floor…

