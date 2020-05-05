Coronation Street reveals Geoff’s fate after Yasmeen attack

Coronation Street‘s Yasmeen Metcalfe believed she had murdered her abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe in a frenzied attack as months of coercive management took their toll, however the instant aftermath of the showdown revealed Geoff had survived being stabbed within the neck and his spouse is now being questioned by the police.

Monday 4th Might picked up the motion instantly from final Friday’s surprising episode that climaxed in Yasmeen smashing Geoff over the pinnacle with a bottle then slitting his throat, satisfied she was in peril from his vicious verbal tirade.

Telling the 999 operator she had killed her husband, police and paramedics descended on the home and declared Geoff was nonetheless alive. As he was rushed to hospital, shellshocked Yasmeen was arrested on suspicion of assault then taken in for questioning with native lawyer Imran Habeeb representing her.

Whereas Geoff continues to be respiration his situation stays critical, and Imran warned his terrified consumer to consider carefully earlier than answering the cops’ questions – if her different half does die then Mrs Metcalfe might face a homicide cost.

Later this week, Alya Nazir returns from her brother’s marriage ceremony overseas to seek out her grandmother accused of a horrible crime, and tries to persuade the road’s residents Geoff has been abusing Yas for months however sneakily managed to cowl his tracks. Who will the locals – and the authorities – imagine?

The storyline has been simmering slowly for the very best a part of a yr, and viewers have seen merciless Geoff step by step tighten his grip on his partner by chipping away at her shallowness, isolating her from family and friends and controlling her each transfer to successfully make her a prisoner in her own residence.

Starved of meals and affected by an STI unfold by her untrue husband because of him sleeping with paid escorts, by Friday’s uncomfortable showdown Yasmeen’s frame of mind had deteriorated to the purpose the place she thought the knife Geoff was holding to chop some bread was meant for use as a weapon, inflicting her to lash out.

“Yasmeen was not pondering by that stage,” mentioned King in an unique interview with RadioTimes.com. “She hadn’t eaten for 3 days, was affected by chlamydia and was so confused. Her perspective was skewed – the knife was the principle focus in her eyeline and she or he’s like a rat in a nook – she reacted and it occurred.

“Then regret, confusion and shock observe…”

The story continues on Wednesday and Friday when all eyes might be on Geoff’s restoration. Will he regain consciousness? If he does, what is going to his model of occasions be? And what does the longer term maintain for fragile, scared Yasmeen after lastly combating again?

