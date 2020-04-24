Coronation Street reveals return plot for Daniel Osbourne

Rob Mallard’s depart of absence is over as Daniel makes his return to Coronation Street subsequent week following his determination to take a while away from Weatherfield to attend a grief retreat – one thing that he claims was the very best factor he might have finished.

Viewers will keep in mind that issues hadn’t been nice for Daniel for a while previous to his departure earlier within the yr.

Again in October, he misplaced his spouse, Sinead, and by no means actually took the time to grieve her in a wholesome means.

As a substitute, he quickly discovered himself in one other relationship, this time with Bethany Platt however, as anticipated, it was a romance that was by no means meant to be – kissing her while his spouse was on her demise mattress is rarely a great way to begin a brand new relationship.

His downward spiral continued when he proposed to Bethany, however selected to make use of Sinead’s ring to do it.

It’s no shock that these closest to him realised that an intervention was wanted and when a grief retreat was recommended, he ended up going.

When he returns, he meets with Ken who’s overjoyed to see what seems to be a brand new man.

Removed from the mess he was when he left, he appears to be again to regular and assures him that the retreat was positively worthwhile.

In all, he’s eager to emphasize what a constructive expertise it was. May happier occasions be on the horizon for Daniel, or is he not as finished grieving his late spouse as he claims to be?

Extra drama on the road subsequent week will see Yasmeen’s torment by the hands of Geoff escalating to a degree the place she lashes out, whereas Asha continues to cope with the fallout of her topless video making it onto the web – a state of affairs that Dev might have made worse.

Coronation Street is at the moment airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm as a result of episode rely being diminished after manufacturing was halted.

