Coronation Street reveals who really wrote the letter from Todd Grimshaw

Cleaning soap followers know Todd Grimshaw is on his manner again to Weatherfield quickly with Gareth Pierce changing Bruno Langley in the position, however the character’s comeback is already filled with intrigue because it transpires a bag of his possessions was deserted by a canal and he had nothing to do with the latest letter to his mum begging for cash.

Friday 21st August’s episode of Coronation Street confirmed Todd had not really acquired in contact three years after occurring the run for assaulting a cop, and the sudden flurry of notes and texts had been in truth despatched by a younger woman on the take who discovered Mr Grimshaw’s belongings dumped in a bag.

The scamming child ran off earlier than Billy Mayhew, Sean Tully and Mary Taylor – who had organized to satisfy ‘Todd’ below the ruse of giving him money – may get her to spill extra data on the place precisely she spied Todd’s stuff, and what else she may know of his whereabouts.

Nonetheless, she clearly had no concept who Todd was and easily scrolled by way of his stolen cellphone for clues as to how she may earn a fast buck. This implies the seek for the disgraced solicitor has hit a lifeless finish.

Fearful one thing critical could have occurred to their outdated mate as the thriller of his disappearance deepens, Billy and Sean report him as a lacking individual to the police subsequent week.



ITV



Whereas the locals marvel if Eileen’s errant son could possibly be lifeless and floating down the canal, a troubling principle exacerbated by the discovery of a physique, viewers are ready for him to rock up in the flesh – wanting barely completely different – and explaining what mess he has gotten himself into.

Todd is already mendacity low after kidnapping foster daughter Summer time Spellman when Billy was arrested for a historic theft in 2017. We later learnt the unpredictable authorized eagle punched a police officer when the authorities caught up with them, and he despatched the schoolgirl house earlier than vanishing altogether.

What has brought on Todd, nearly three years later, to finish up in such a multitude it seems as if he’s both taken his personal life or been got rid of?

Pierce, star of The Archers and Stella, makes his debut in the half later this autumn.

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.