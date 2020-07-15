Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson teases huge Nicky twist “no-one has guessed” yet

Life on Coronation Street has not been simple for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) since he misplaced his spouse, Sinead, however in latest weeks he has discovered somebody to open up to.

She’s humorous, chatty, glamorous and the 2 get on very well. The one situation is that Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) is a intercourse employee and Daniel has to pay for her time, even whether it is simply to speak.

But it surely appears there’s extra to Nicky than we’re being instructed. Whereas chatting to Inside Cleaning soap, she revealed that one thing is arising that may take viewers abruptly.

“What’s been good is that individuals have developed conspiracies concerning the motive why she’s there as there are different Corrie storylines that contain individuals in Nicky’s line of labor,” Simpson mentioned of the fan hypothesis that has been at play since she first appeared.

She went on so as to add additional intrigue by saying: “There’s a massive twist coming this week, although – and no-one has guessed it yet!”

However what does this imply for Daniel? Already emotionally fragile, will he have the ability to cope if individuals came upon what he was doing and if Nicky does have a sinister ulterior motive, will that set him again even additional?

Simpson additionally spoke about her considerations of enjoying a intercourse employee, including that the uncertainty as a result of affect of lockdown added to that anxiousness. “I assumed, ‘Will they minimize this storyline as a result of it simply can’t occur proper now? What’s going to the decreased episodes imply?’ It was a bit scary as I’d labored so relentlessly.”

In the meantime, an outdated face is poised to return to the cobbles with it being confirmed that Todd Grimshaw is ready to make a comeback.

However that face will look totally different because it has been confirmed the function is to be recast.

Bruno Langley, who beforehand performed Todd, pleaded responsible to 2 counts of sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to a 12-month group order, 40 days of rehabilitation exercise, a curfew and digital tag, in addition to being ordered to pay compensation to his victims and register as a intercourse offender for 5 years.

