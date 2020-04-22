Coronation Street star Shelley King on Yasmeen’s latest horror at Geoff’s hands

Poor Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been by literal hell for a while now in Coronation Street on account of to her abusive husband, Geoff.

We’re shedding rely of what number of despicable issues he has performed to her and simply once we suppose he can’t sink any decrease, he at all times appears to discover a technique to do exactly that – similar to he does subsequent week.

Yasmeen is surprised when she is advised by Dr Gaddas that she has a sexually transmitted an infection and he or she, after all, is aware of that Geoff’s journeys to see escorts will little question be the place it got here from.

Geoff although latches on to one thing that the physician stated and as soon as once more begins making an attempt to govern the state of affairs to his benefit.

“The factor is, Dr Gaddas advised her that it might lie dormant for a while,” says Shelley King, who has performed Yasmeen on Coronation Street since 2014. “So, when Geoff says that she might have caught it from Sharif, she believes that may very well be the reality. It’s a doubt in her thoughts that possibly she has been carrying it for years with out realizing. Once more, Geoff is cleverly taking part in on that”.

Plainly Geoff’s luck could have run out although as Yasmeen, regardless of the doubts that he crops in her head, will not be as simple to sway this time. She begins planning her escape and hides her luggage below the steps within the hope that her husband received’t discover them. For sure, this results in some tense scenes when Geoff returns dwelling and asks for the keys.

Her issues, and his abuse, quickly escalate when he takes her out to the Rovers after conserving her locked away and her frail state is one thing that doesn’t go unnoticed; neither does what she is sporting.

In a merciless transfer, Geoff forces her to put on one thing that doesn’t even match her, shaming her in entrance of all of her associates.

“She places on no matter garments she has, he then pulls out this costume that’s clearly not for her,” King explains. “It doesn’t match, she thinks individuals are laughing at her, however actually they’re astonished”. As for why Yasmeen doesn’t use this second to ask for assist, King defined that Yasmeen is “in a state of confusion, starvation and self-doubt” and it has left her pondering that she will be able to’t go to anybody.

Viewers have been yelling at Yasmeen from their sofas for a while now within the hope she is going to depart Geoff, however we’re about to see the tables flip in dramatic style as he’s left for lifeless by her following a blow to the pinnacle.

“She will not be pondering coherently,” says King, “she hasn’t eaten correctly for 2 and a half days. What she does is react like a wounded, cornered animal. She simply needs all of it to cease. She defends herself, she doesn’t assault him, however it’s him who finally ends up bleeding on the kitchen flooring”.

Whether or not Geoff survives and Yasmeen lastly will get herself free from his grip stays to be seen…

