Coronation Street stars share emotional message to support domestic abuse victims amid lockdown

Stars of ITV cleaning soap Coronation Street have come collectively for an emotional message of support to domestic violence victims amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a brief movie produced alongside charity Girls’s Support, previous and current actresses attain out to suffers and spotlight out there support.

Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir), Sair Khan (Alya Nazir), Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe), Sally Carman (Abi Franklin) and former Corrie actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper) – all stars concerned in abuse storylines on the present – characteristic within the movie.

“The world goes via a very troublesome time proper now and many people are remoted at residence,” Khan begins.

“For anybody who’s experiencing domestic abuse, it’s little question terrifying to be remoted with an abuser,” Franklin continues.

“In case you are in a scenario the place you might be being abused, otherwise you worry that you could be be abused, there are measures in place that may assist defend you,” provides King.

The stars then encourage these in danger to hold a cell phone on them always and use the “silent answer” when calling the police. Anybody needing assist from emergency providers – and fearful their abuser could hear their name – can dial 999 and press 55, which can let the police know they want help.

An individual in danger may also discover assist via Girls’s Support, the net chat and e mail providers.

An announcement from the cleaning soap stated: “Hundreds of thousands of viewers have seen Yasmeen Metcalfe’s coercive management abuse storyline unfolding on display, however for a lot of her scenario is all too acquainted.

“And with the nation being requested to keep at residence and keep secure – for a lot of that’s the least secure choice as they discover themselves trapped in lockdown with their abusers.”

In accordance to charity Refuge, calls to the Nationwide Domestic Abuse helpline elevated by 25% throughout the first 5 days of the coronavirus lockdown.

Should you or somebody you understand is in danger from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk. You can too e mail [email protected]

For emotional support, you may contact the Nationwide Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.