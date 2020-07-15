Coronation Street tackles COVID-19 storylines as social distancing comes to cobbles

As everyone knows, 2020 has been a humorous previous yr with a world pandemic altering our lifestyle virtually the entire world over. That’s no totally different in soapland with lockdown forcing manufacturing breaks, and social distancing which means new methods of filming.

However whereas Neighbours has opted to keep away from any point out of the outbreak, the UK soaps, together with Coronation Street, plan to embody it and we’re very shut to seeing that on-screen on the cobbles.

Up till now, now we have seen Coronation Street episodes which have featured the brand new filming measures, however they’ve been blended in with scenes filmed earlier than the solid and crew went into lockdown. This has, in fact, led to some amusing continuity points provided that some actors don’t look precisely the identical as they did three-months prior. As of July 24th although, we’re in a COVID world which can function a time leap of kinds – or as showrunner Iain McLeod put it ” a flip of a swap” between the previous world and the brand new.

Just lately launched photos present The Kabin all arrange for social distancing with the all too acquainted arrows in place to advise clients of the place to stroll upon entry. Though if they need this to be true to life, we count on to see folks not following them and getting glared at by these which are attempting to. Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) are additionally seen conserving their distance whereas indicators are in place to remind folks not to get shut.

Coincidentally, July 24th is the primary day that face masks can be necessary in outlets – one thing that may take some time to be mirrored on display screen given the hole between filming and transmission.

Clearly, it is not going to simply be The Kabin that can be topic to change, count on all companies in Weatherfield to be affected with Imran Habeeb’s (Charlie De Melo) legislation workplace displaying an indication that advises folks of the brand new measures they’ve put in place.

We can even get to take a look at how COVID has affected a few of our favorite characters like NHS employee Aggie Bailey for instance. What now we have not seen but is any indication of what The Rovers can be like now. Provided that pubs have solely only recently reopened in the true world, it could be a few additional weeks earlier than residents are gathered of their favorite boozer once more.

However concern not as whereas COVID can be talked about, it is not going to be a dominant pressure within the storytelling with the plan being it for it to be there within the background however seldom taking centre stage.

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.