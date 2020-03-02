Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com‘s helpful rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Avenue solid. This web page will likely be repeatedly up to date as information breaks of solid shake-ups, so we’ll preserve you up to date on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to boost Weatherfield in 2020.

Ken Barlow (William Roache)

In Coronation Avenue’s big 10,000th episode, trusty Ken Barlow determined he wished to go away the avenue and head out to pastures new – properly, the retirement residence in Manchester. Whereas he settles in to life with Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska), Corrie viewers will nonetheless get to see Our Ken from time to time as he finds new enemies and new new friendships.

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Though not strictly an everyday character, viewers will likely be seeing much less of the lawyer on the cobbles in the coming months following Gallacher’s casting in Casualty as copper Ffion Morgan, spouse to paramedic Jan Jenning. The previous star of Docs and The Workplace has been a recurring presence in Corrie since 2018, and had flings with each Sophie Webster and Tracy Barlow. She’s already filming on the BBC medical drama, showing from late spring, nevertheless it doesn’t essentially imply the finish of Paula, who ranks as one in all the semi-regulars that come and go as and when storylines dictate.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon introduced in Might that she was quitting and will go away in 2020 after 5 years in the function of Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter.

She received numerous plaudits for her efficiency throughout Bethany’s hard-hitting abuse storyline, by which the weak teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and compelled right into a sexual exploitation ring.

The actress confirmed in late January she had filmed her final scenes, and her exit storyline is set to revolves round her doomed romance with grieving widow Daniel Osbourne.

Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall)

Nasty nanny Jade revealed her true identification and secret agenda to a surprised Fiz and Tyrone – she is the secret daughter of serial killer John Stape and needs custody of half-sister Hope. Corrie have promised a high-octane ending for the sensational storyline, as Jade was all the time deliberate to have a finite stint on the avenue. Will she make amends with the Dobbs’ earlier than she goes?

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Stalwart Liz will likely be hanging up her leopard print leggings in 2020 following Callard’s choice to stop. The actress is eager to pursue different roles, together with the touring manufacturing of recent musical Thunder Ladies which premiered at the Lowry Theatre in September 2019, which she took a quick break from the cobbles to star in. Liz departs on display in late summer season 2020, and ITV have confirmed whereas her exit will likely be explosive the door will likely be left open. The McDonald and Barlow clans are set to go to struggle after a stunning occasion rocks Weatherfield, leaving Liz with no selection however to go away city after an enormous conflict with son Steve…

Shona Platt (Julia Goulding)

Shona took a break whereas actress Goulding went on maternity go away, however there’s excellent news for followers of the Platt couple as they are going to be reunited quickly. On 29th February, Coronation Avenue’s Twitter account shared a clip of her, saying she was formally again filming on set. However following on from her amnesia and subsequent shunning of her household, will her upcoming storylines be comfortable ones or not?

Rachael Elizabeth (beforehand performed Abi Sharpe)

Liverpool-born Rachael Elizabeth beforehand appeared on Coronation Avenue between 2007 and 2008 when she was concerned with Mel Morton’s storyline. She had an on/off relationship with bookie Dan Mason, and later helped Mel together with her father, Jerry, and his alcohol woes. She was despatched to Stretford and was by no means seen on the cobbles once more.

Nonetheless, Elizabeth will likely be again in “early March” in accordance to The Solar, this time enjoying a unique character associated to Gemma Winter. The newspaper believes she will likely be somebody who will conflict with the mom of the quads.

Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden)

Hebden’s extreme coronary heart assault in 2017 compelled an prolonged interval of go away from the common solid as he recuperated, however he’s been again as nosy Norris just a few instances since June 2019, when he returned to oversee the sale of his home to the Bailey household, and in accordance to stories the beloved Mr Cole is set for one more reappearance round March 2020.

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu)

Seb Franklin’s ex, who was caught up in 2019’s human trafficking storyline, rejoins the common solid from mid-February. Viewers noticed her briefly return just a few months again to meet up with her estranged fella, who is now courting barmaid Emma Brooker. Will she be strolling again right into a love triangle?

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove)

Peripatetic mother or father Bernie took off when she realised her well-meaning makes an attempt to deliver paedophile Kel to justice had executed extra hurt than good. Having jeopardised son Paul’s case in opposition to his childhood abuser, Bern obtained in a cab together with her tail between her legs – however Corrie guarantee us it’s only a short-term break and the character will likely be again later this spring.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little lady is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity go away (she gave start to a son in October 2019). She’s anticipated to return later in 2020 however there’s no official phrase but – we’re all ready to see what Soph can have to say about her girlfriend Paula’s one-night stand with Tracy Barlow!

Danny (Dylan Brady)

Cheeky chappy Danny arrived on the Cobbles mid-February 2020 and is an previous pal of Ed Bailey’s. Nonetheless, he’s additionally hiding a secret romance with Ed’s boy, James Bailey – who nonetheless hasn’t informed his dad he’s homosexual.

Arthur (Paul Copley)

Acquainted to TV audiences from roles in Downton Abbey, Final Tango in Halifax and Hornblower, Copley is reportedly joining the Avenue this spring as Arthur, a thriller man from Evelyn Plummer’s previous. It’s not the first time on the cobbles for Copley, who performed Ivor Priestley, fellow ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former spouse Angela, for just a few months again in 2007. Emmerdale followers will recognise him as Charity Dingle’s estranged dad Obadiah (pictured above), who she visited in 2018.

Des (John Henshaw)

Veteran actor Henshaw makes a visitor look in Corrie’s 10,000 episode, airing on Friday seventh February, as a grumpy bus driver known as Des who transports a gang of locals to sunny Blackpool to scatter former resident Dennis Tanner’s ashes. In a nod to the cleaning soap’s illustrious previous, legends akin to Dennis’s widow Rita Tanner and former good friend Ken Barlow, together with long-servers Audrey Roberts and Gail Platt, collect for the time out, however there are massive penalties for the future as one native decides it’s time to go away city… Henshaw is finest identified for roles in Early Doorways, Born and Bred and The Royle Household.