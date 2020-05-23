Coronation Street will not film a live special for its 60th anniversary

These hoping for one other live episode extravaganza as Coronation Street celebrates a tremendous 60th yr on the air are going to be disenchanted because it has been confirmed that the cleaning soap will be doing one thing completely different for this milestone.

Live episodes previously have included the dramatic tram crash of 2010 which had been a few of the most dramatic scenes the present has aired so far. Nonetheless, the cleaning soap, which has additionally just lately celebrated 10,000 episodes, will be foregoing a live occasion.

Talking to OK! Journal, Kirk Sutherland actor, Andy Whyment, revealed that it will not be on the playing cards, and has freely admitted that he couldn’t be happier to listen to it.

“We’re not doing a live episode for this anniversary, however I’m glad about that. You’ll be able to’t win. Folks watch it for the errors and when you don’t make any errors, folks accuse us of not actually filming live. I’ve finished two live episodes now, I don’t wish to do one other one.”

So whereas we might not be getting a live episode, we must always nonetheless have a lot to have a good time when the present hits the large 60 on the finish of the yr. Though COVID-19 has thrown these plans up within the air, with the Coronation Street solid returning to filming in June, hopefully, that offers them sufficient time to plan a correct celebration.

Whyment additionally revealed that after they all do get again to work, the present might look completely different with The Rovers Return becoming a member of each different pub across the nation in maintaining its doorways shut. “We gained’t be capable of do large group scenes, like the place everyone seems to be within the Rovers. And if pubs haven’t reopened by then, we gained’t be capable of do any scenes within the Rovers in any respect.”

