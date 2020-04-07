Coronation Street worked with NSPCC for upcoming online child abuse storyline as Asha falls into a dark web

Coronation Street are working with the NSPCC over a child abuse storyline involving troubled teen Asha Alahan.

Asha, performed by Tanisha Gorey, has struggled with her physique picture up to now and resorted to harmful pores and skin lightening cream after a journey to India.

For her newest troublesome storyline, the ITV cleaning soap has been working carefully with kids’s charity NSPCC.

The brand new awareness-raising plot will see 14-year-old Asha’s life turned the other way up after her teen crush Corey Brent betrays her belief throughout a personal dialog.

Corey will screenshot a sexual video of her with out her permission whereas they’re video chatting, which is then shared online.

The NSPCC says Asha’s expertise is unfortunately typical of the experiences of a whole lot of youngsters throughout the UK, a lot of whom have sought assist and assist from the Nationwide Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Kids and its confidential helpline service Childline.

The youngsters’s charity has worked carefully with the cleaning soap for years, with writers typically approaching them to learn draft scripts and storylines related to child safety or points delivered to Childline by younger individuals throughout the nation.

The NSPCC have been just lately contacted for the Bethany Platt grooming storyline, and for the previous six months, the cleaning soap has consulted with senior coverage officer Alana Ryan about Asha’s story – which is ready to run from Wednesday April 15th – to make sure it’s portrayed responsibly.

“We all know that a third of all child sexual abuse is perpetrated by friends and this contains non-contact offences, such as the taking and sharing of sexual photographs with out consent,” Alana revealed.

She added to Manchester Night Information: “When working with the staff at Coronation Street, we actually needed to make sure younger viewers understood that taking and sharing photographs with out permission is rarely acceptable.

“We additionally hoped to make use of the script to focus on how all of us have a shared duty to assist somebody who has been the sufferer of non-consensual sexual picture sharing.”

