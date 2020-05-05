Coronation Street’s Alya fights for Yasmeen as she tries to take down Geoff

Friday evening (1st Could) gave us harrowing scenes in Coronation Avenue as after her abuse was stepped up and she discovered herself ridiculed in entrance of her buddies and starved of meals, Yasmeen attacked Geoff in a fleeting second of rage and it regarded as although the evil man wouldn’t pull by.

With poor Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) already having been subjected to a lot distress, the very last thing viewers wished was to see issues get even worse for her however that’s precisely what is occurring as she now faces jail for her actions – with lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) readily available to assist her any approach he can – though even he is aware of that issues usually are not trying good for her.

While Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) was proven final evening (4th Could) to have survived the wine bottle assault, he stays in a foul approach and there may be the danger that ought to he succumb to his accidents, Yasmeen might effectively be going through a trial for homicide.

Grandaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) has made her approach again to Weatherfield after going to Zeedan’s marriage ceremony and shortly came upon how unhealthy the state of affairs had develop into. She was all too conscious of Geoff’s abusive nature and has been working to attempt to get her Gran away from him- one thing that Geoff was ready to thwart at each flip.

Now that Yasmeen could possibly be going through a prolonged stint behind bars, Alya springs into motion and units about doing all she can to make it possible for folks know what a horrible individual Geoff actually is. Her first port of name is Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and she lays all of it on the line- how lengthy Geoff has been appearing this fashion and simply how terrified Yasmeen is of him.

For Sally, listening to this about her father in legislation is a shock. Will she imagine what Alya is saying and in that case, how will she broach the topic together with her husband, Tim? And can anybody else imagine what Alya is saying as she continues to attempt to flip the tide of opinion on Geoff?

