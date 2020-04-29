Coronation Street’s Alya returns as Yasmeen gets a surprising ally

When Alya left Coronation Avenue for Spain to attend Zeedan’s marriage ceremony, she was absolutely conscious that Geoff was unhealthy information and was determined to get Yasmeen away from him.

The plan was for Yasmeen to go together with her, however Geoff was fast to scupper that plan and she or he had no selection however to go alone.

When she returns to the cobbles, she is shocked to see how unhealthy issues have gotten, together with her gran now in police custody on an tried homicide cost after she attacked Geoff with a wine bottle in self-defence.

Alya actress Sair Khan defined why she is again at this handy time within the storyline. “She heads straight to the police station and needs solutions. Alya’s really shocked however blames Geoff as a result of she is aware of how twisted he’s and the way weak her Gran has been”.

She quickly finds out the state of affairs is direr than she initially thought although when she learns precisely what occurred that evening. “When Ryan tells her that Geoff is unconscious and Yasmeen may’ve killed him, the gravity of the state of affairs actually hits residence.”

Her frustrations solely develop when she learns that Yasmeen has admitted guilt within the assault and should properly have given up her freedom as a end result with Khan explaining: “She lets rip about her emotions in the direction of Geoff and her issues that Yasmeen has been brainwashed after months of abuse.”

Solicitor, Imran, tells her that while he sympathises, her choice to confess all the things has made it very troublesome for her.

Her consideration quickly turns to Geoff. While he’s in hospital following the incident, she units about making an attempt to make folks realise the kind of particular person this man really is.

“She needs to scream from the rooftops about who Geoff actually is and what he’s carried out to her Gran,” Khan says, including that she units about ensuring that Sally begins to have doubts about him.

After heading to the hospital to confront Geoff herself, an outburst doesn’t do her any favours and she or he finds herself on the improper facet of the legislation. “She’s led away by the police however manages to catch Sally alone and begs her to understand that that is so out of character for Yasmeen. She vegetation a seed of doubt in Sally’s thoughts about who Geoff actually is.”

Will Sally find yourself turning into an ally that Alya and extra importantly, Yasmeen, desperately wants?

