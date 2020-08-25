Coronation Street’s Alya to lash out as Geoff makes her life a misery

Whereas Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) remains to be in jail awaiting her trial, her abusive ex, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) is continuous to trigger hassle for these she cares about again on Coronation Road – with Alya (Sair Khan) very a lot within the firing line.

The strain between Alya and Geoff has solely been made worse due to them each working at Velocity Daal and regardless of Alya doing all she will be able to to do away with him, Geoff has made it clear that he’s going nowhere – and he’s set to make her life even worse.

When he turns up there in upcoming scenes and Alya as soon as once more tries to make him depart, he gleefully tells her that she has no authorized leg to stand on and that there’s nothing she will be able to do.

However Geoff’s newest scheme to inflict misery doesn’t simply finish together with his presence, he swiftly publicizes his plan to apply for an alcohol licence and whereas Alya is rattled, she is assured that he won’t be able to undergo with it as he’ll want permission from Yasmeen.

However Geoff quickly has information for her that leaves her reeling and never solely that, he begins cancelling shifts in order that she is left alone to cope with the workload and the strain quickly will get to her. Alya finally ends up ordering all the purchasers to depart after which, in a match of rage, begins to smash every thing she will be able to get her arms on.

Whereas Geoff is delighted at what he has prompted, is that this about to make Tim (Joe Duttine) lastly take discover of the form of particular person his dad actually is?

Coronation Road is continuous its 50 per cent episode discount for the second, however that’s due to change as from mid-next month we shall be again to 6 episodes per week– with sister cleaning soap, Emmerdale, additionally going again to its common output on the identical time.

At the moment, Corrie airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm solely, however with out the double serving to at 8.30pm on every of these days. Emmerdale airs the identical days at 7.00pm however used to be on each weeknight, with a sixth episode displaying at 8.00pm on a Thursday double invoice.

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re searching for extra to watch examine out our TV information.