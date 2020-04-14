Coronation Street’s Asha Alahan makes devastating mistake to try and impress Corey

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) made a giant mistake throughout Monday 13th April’s Coronation Avenue instalment when she tried to impress her love curiosity, Corey.

It began when Asha puzzled if she had competitors for her former fling from none apart from Amy Barlow.

Tracy sensed there was a little bit of rigidity, and supplied her daughter a proposal she couldn’t refuse – a parent-free night time at residence together with her associates and some pizza.

Amy insisted she didn’t like him, however it appeared her coronary heart was a-flutter when she bumped into him on the chip store.

Fast to take her mom’s provide up, Amy invited Corey round to the flat – together with a few of her lady associates too.

Coy Corey performed his playing cards shut to his chest, however when push got here to shove, he agreed to go to the gathering.

However afterward, he FaceTimed Asha and put the attraction on thick together with her.

Just about saying all the pieces a teenage lady would need to hear, Asha was smitten with him.

However issues took a darker flip when he informed her all of the boys at college assume she’s enticing, earlier than asking to see her physique.

Asha appeared cautious at first, however after Corey stated it will make him pleased, she obliged.

Placing her telephone down on her desk, Asha started to take away her garments.

We all know within the coming episode, that motion will come to hang-out her because the photographs emerge on the web.

Proper now, the mysterious leaker is being stored underneath tight wraps, however there’s loads of individuals who would absolutely be out for revenge.

What’s extra, that is the beginning of an enormous storyline for Asha, and Coronation Avenue have been working with the NSPCC on it.

Senior coverage officer with the charity, Alana Ryan, stated of Coronation Street’s storyline: “We all know {that a} third of all youngster sexual abuse is perpetrated by friends and this consists of non-contact offences, such because the taking and sharing of sexual pictures with out consent.”

She added to Manchester Night Information: “When working with the workforce at Coronation Avenue, we actually wished to guarantee younger viewers understood that taking and sharing photographs with out permission is rarely acceptable.

“We additionally hoped to use the script to spotlight how all of us have a shared duty to help somebody who has been the sufferer of non-consensual sexual picture sharing.”

