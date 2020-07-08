Coronation Street’s Ben Worth: “Nick is not equipped to support Leanne when the worst happens to Oliver”

Ben Worth has spoken about Oliver Battersby’s heartbreaking sickness storyline at the moment dominating Coronation Avenue, and admits his alter ego Nick Tilsley could not have the ability to cope with the inevitably tragic end result if accomplice Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) loses her son.

Lastly getting via to his devastated different half after she angrily pushed away not solely him, however sister Toyah Battersby and adopted son Simon Barlow, Nick’s breakthrough pressured Leanne to let down her guard and open up, however solely served to spotlight how troublesome the coming months will likely be for all of Oliver’s family members. Can their relationship survive such a horrible take a look at?

“Docs are getting ready all of them for the worst however hoping for the greatest,” explains Worth. “Nick is making an attempt to handle his and Leanne’s emotions and not let her fall, however his place is simply to support her.

“He feels he’s not massively equipped to cope with the breakdown when the worst happens. Is he emotionally ready for that, and can he be up to it?”

Three-year-old Oliver’s prognosis with life-threatening mitochondrial illness means his life expectancy has been reduce drastically quick. As there is no treatment for the situation, Leanne and Oliver’s dad Steve McDonald are reeling from the information they are going to not see their little boy develop up.

Feelings are already working excessive, however as Worth factors out the truth the lad’s mother and father are not collectively makes it troublesome for his or her respective companions to understand how to deal with the scenario, and leaves them feeling pushed out.

“The very fact Oliver isn’t his little one maybe makes it simpler for Nick to step again,” explains the actor. “If it was his biologically, would he be reacting extra like Leanne? He and Tracy, Steve’s spouse, are extra on the exterior wanting in. They love Oliver however are extra in a position to see the greater image.

“It is a really double-edged sword in that Nick is in a position to step again, however he needs to support Leanne and doesn’t need her to assume he doesn’t care. Nick should tread the line very fastidiously.”

The plot has rightly garnered acclaim from critics and viewers, regardless of it being virtually unbearably upsetting and exhausting to watch at instances, merely due to the highly effective method Corrie is dealing with it. Worth acknowledges this is no bizarre storyline for the solid to deal with.

“As an actor you need to play these sturdy tales. I’ve youngsters myself so it isn’t straightforward, but it surely is necessary to inform it.

“All huge tales are exhausting to inform, you may have to be ready to inform them and perceive that individuals have gone via them for actual. Actors should spotlight the components the place the characters are struggling, the emotional heartache, all these questions that include any sickness – particularly youngsters.

“It is a tough factor to talk about, however in case you have a gateway with a cleaning soap storyline it will get the dialog began. It does transcend leisure.”

