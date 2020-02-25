Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt leaves after Daniel proposes with a “devastating” twist

Coronation Avenue is gearing as much as say a fond farewell to beloved Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) within the coming weeks.

Spoilers have lastly emerged with particulars of her exit, which we knew was coming for months.

It’s throughout Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his confused love for her.

The pair have been will-they-won’t-they for weeks, however now they’re collectively, Daniel thinks about taking the subsequent step whereas at Sarah and Adam’s wedding ceremony.

The week doesn’t get off to a good begin as Daniel packs up Sinead’s issues into a bin bag to go away on Beth and Kirk’s doorstep however how will she react contemplating she hates the concept of Bethany with her late daughter’s husband?

In fact, it goes from dangerous to worse for Daniel when his greatest man speech for Adam leaves him in tears as Bethany realises her lover continues to be grieving for Sinead.

Though Bethany has her doubts, she is totally greatly surprised when Daniel proposes to her, however it doesn’t go to plan – the disastrous occasion leaves Bethany utterly set on leaving Weatherfield, however will she go alone?

Talking about her exit, actress Fallon mentioned: “When the day comes, she is 100 per cent prepared to go away. Every part that has occurred not too long ago and the whole lot that has occurred in Bethany’s previous simply cements in her thoughts that there isn’t any purpose for her to remain. She must go and do that job in London, seize the chance and see what occurs. Though she is unhappy as a result of she’s going to miss everybody, she is prepared for a new begin.”

However what occurs through the proposal? And the way does it go away her feeling?

“Bethany is confused as a result of Daniel is de facto drunk; he’s slurring his phrases and he can’t correctly get up,” Fallon defined. “He will get down on one knee prefer it’s going to be some type of Romeo and Juliet second with Bethany up excessive on a balcony however actually she is simply hanging out of the window!

“When Daniel calls Bethany by Sinead’s identify, she is de facto devastated. She realises the ring that he’s proposing with is definitely Sinead’s ring.”

Clearly Daniel is struggling to return to phrases with how he’s feeling about Sinead, however can he get the assistance he wants?

