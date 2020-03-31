Coronation Street’s Charles and Ken’s feud takes a drastic turn, says Michael Elwyn: ‘They have a fencing match!’

A brand new Coronation Avenue villain has elegantly glided into view since Ken and Claudia moved to their gated retirement group in February 2020. Charles Moore, deliciously performed by Michael Elwyn, is the self-ordained “wonderful chief” of Stillwaters and the battle of wits between him and crusading Ken is stepping up.

Ken is smarting over the £200 advantageous that Charles has imposed for an illegally smuggled-in Eccles soiling the dear hallway carpet and as he calls for to see a copy of the residents’ affiliation rule e-book (Charles is the unchallenged chairman) battle traces are drawn.

Within the offing is a re-election battle with Norris and Claudia as Ken’s hardy lieutenants. There may be even the mouth-watering promise of a fencing duel between the 2 adversaries.

Radio Instances.com has been chatting solely to Elwyn who’s marking a pleased return to the cobbles after a outstanding 51 years absence…

What was your storyline if you first appeared in Coronation Avenue?

I had one episode in 1969 enjoying the supervisor of Miami Modes the place Elsie Tanner (Pat Phoenix) labored. The episode was about her shoplifting (Elsie had really been arrange by workmate Dot Greenhalgh who later confessed). We had a regular week’s rehearsal and then went into the studio to file on the finish of it. She was beautiful Pat Phoenix. I solely had scenes along with her.

How did the a part of Charles come about?

I knew the director Audrey Cooke as a result of she directed me in This Life. We ran into one another once more socially final Autumn and she requested how issues had been going. The following factor I received a name from the agent in December asking would I like a assembly for this half in Coronation Avenue. Initially I used to be booked for 4 episodes and one other eight and the storyline grew to become clear.

Are you having fun with sparring with William Roache and Malcolm Hebden?

It was nice. Invoice’s a pleasant man. The important thing factor about Corrie is you actually are welcomed into that household. All people is so heat and pleasant from the second you stroll into reception. I feel Invoice delights in individuals coming into the present. He’s been on this world for 60 years so it’s new power for him. We had beautiful chats. I had labored with Malcolm earlier than on an episode of Heartbeat.

The good factor with Charles is that as Corrie villains go he’s not too darkish and twisted is he?

No, there’s a sense of enjoyable, isn’t there? I’ve at all times stated about Corrie, particularly within the early days, that each one the characters had been simply six inches off the bottom. They’d a comedian brio even when the story was barely darkish. I feel Charles’ story has that. There’s a scene developing the place Ken and Charles have a fencing match. Initially they weren’t going to indicate us fencing however Invoice stated, ‘Can’t we do a bit?’ He was up for it. He’s very match. I’m 77 however he’s 87. He’s outstanding. So we had a little fence. Charles has a line that’s one thing like, ‘I wouldn’t have you down as a fencer, Ken. Other than the one you’re at all times sitting on.’ That’s a good Corrie line.

You might be additionally guesting this Saturday 4th April in Casualty enjoying Eric Mann who has a gardening accident while working for a good friend Audrey performed by Susan Jameson.

That’s a actually candy story. Audrey has employed Eric as a gardener but it surely’s not fairly like that. His late spouse was a nice good friend of Audrey’s. Since she died Eric and Audrey have received pleasant. Eric is holding a particular love for Audrey in his coronary heart however then in the beginning of the episode she all of a sudden tells him that she doesn’t need him gardening for her anymore. He can’t consider it. I gained’t reveal what occurs after he unintentionally cuts himself however in an episode the place the opposite story is fairly darkish involving intercourse and medication and rock and roll our storyline is relatively beautiful.

Have you ever been in another soaps?

My very first tv job was Crossroads within the Autumn of 1964. At the moment Crossroads was solely proven within the ATV Midlands space and the Channel Islands. My character was an Irish tv engineer known as Ted Roach. I stroll via the doorways of the motel with a massive telly in search of Mrs Richardson. So I used to be working with Noele Gordon, the Queen of Crossroads. Beforehand I solely knew her as the primary presenter of Lunchbox, a journal noon morning present like This Morning, which we used to look at as a household at house. I used to be additionally in The Newcomers, a 1965 BBC cleaning soap (its solid included a younger Wendy Richard) about a London household who transfer to the South Cambridge/North Essex space by which I performed the native squire’s rake of a son who offers Judy Geeson her first display screen kiss. And in 2012 I performed a psychiatrist Dr Curtis in EastEnders.

What TV exhibits are offering you and your associate Alison Steadman with welcome distractions via lockdown?

We’ve simply began the french collection Name My Agent on Netflix. Actor mates really useful it and up to now we’re having fun with it. It’s about an actor’s company. The 2 dramas I’m presently watching are Higher Name Saul and Ozark. I labored with Bryan Cranston for six months within the manufacturing of Community at The Nationwide however I’d not watched Breaking Dangerous. I had an hour off within the center so I watched one episode of Breaking Dangerous every evening in my dressing room. On the final however one evening I stated to Bryan, ‘Are you aware what I’ve been doing? I’ve been watching you.’ He loved that. Now I’m completely hooked on Higher Name Saul. Ozark has a lot jeopardy. Jason Bateman is so good, I might watch Laura Linney until I die and Lisa Emery as Darlene is somebody I didn’t know in any respect buts she leaps out of the display screen.

