Coronation Street’s Daniels problems go from bad to worse as he makes a dangerous enemy in Geoff

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has had a troublesome time in Coronation Avenue whereas grieving for his late spouse – getting concerned with Nicky Wheatley (Kimberley Hart-Simpson), a intercourse employee, who he is making an attempt to assist get out of the sport, and out of debt.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) has since came upon what he is up to, and who Nicky is, and has voiced his issues, doing all he can to attempt to get Daniel to distance himself from her. However, regardless of Daniel insisting that he solely needs friendship from her, it’s clear that he is smitten and that quickly leads him to make a dangerous mistake – after which achieve a dangerous enemy in the method.

Figuring out that Nicky is in want of some fast money, Daniel sees a possibility when he spots that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) has an envelope full of money, that he swiftly pockets and arms over to her.

Whereas Geoff immediately pointed the finger of suspicion at Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), in a very public manner, Daniel saved his head down and determined to hold what he did to himself. Solely that proves to be a mistake when Geoff will get maintain of CCTV footage from the solicitor’s workplace that exhibits Daniel was very clearly the thief.

Police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) is quickly knowledgeable and Daniel is left with no selection however to confess to the police that it was certainly him who swiped the cash. He guarantees each Geoff and the police that he can pay the cash again, however will or not it’s that easy?

Daniel has no concept the type of particular person he is coping with when it comes to Geoff and the abuser is extra risky than ever following his son, Tim (Joe Duttine) studying what sort of a man his father actually is. Will Daniel be in hazard as a results of his actions, and the way will Nicky really feel when she learns that he has put himself in hurt’s manner in an try to assist her?

