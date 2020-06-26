Coronation Street’s David left speechless by Shona’s shock proposition

Regardless of Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) making it clear to David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) that she wished them to take issues slowly as they get to know one another once more, by the time tonight’s Coronation Road ended she had fairly the turnaround, leaving David surprised.

Shona ran into Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) early into the episode and the never-shy Gemma had no points talking to her as if Shona’s amnesia had by no means occurred. Her laid again strategy and reveal that they have been from the identical property does put Shona relaxed although and he or she agrees to go for a espresso, though Shona was a little bit confused to listen to Gemma wasn’t on the hunt for a childminder.

As they spoke, Gemma revealed extra about Shona’s previous with David and instructed her how nicely suited they each have been. Shona took these phrases to coronary heart and was warmed to listen to how a lot David cared about her- even when she nonetheless has no reminiscence of any of it.

Getting David to the cafe as shortly as she may by sending a textual content that merely mentioned ‘cafe now’, she knowledgeable him that they have been now on a date and marched him upstairs. While there, she began suggesting issues they may do, equivalent to a jigsaw, whereas a bewildered David despatched a panicked textual content to Maria Connor (Samia Ghadie) to see if she may cowl a shopper he was presupposed to be assembly.

Earlier than he even had a lot of an opportunity to get used to this primary date along with his ex-wife, Shona very matter of factly requested if he want to have intercourse to check if the chemistry they’d remains to be there. A shocked David tried to politely decline, feeling that the sudden flip could also be too rushed. For Shona although, the rejection precipitated to her lash out and David was ordered out of the flat.

Nonetheless, following a chat with the level-headed Roy Cropper (David Nielson), she started to rethink her stance. Will she realise that David was simply attempting to do the appropriate factor?

Elsewhere tonight, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) went to the hospital to listen to Oliver’s take a look at outcomes. They’d each been feeling optimistic within the lead as much as it, however are they about to get their hearts damaged?

