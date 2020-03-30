Coronation Street’s David Platt killed off after terrifying knife attack?

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) was the sufferer of a menacing gang mugging in Coronation Road on Monday 30th March that ended with one of many grotesque group pulling a knife on their sufferer – is the character being killed off in the identical means as tragic late spouse Kylie?

Fortunately not, as RadioTimes.com can reveal David survives his ordeal that signalled the climax of the episode and Wednesday 1st April’s instalment picks up with the horrified hairdresser preventing off his attackers and making a run for it.

Although the gang give chase, wily David ultimately manages to get away however retains the incident to himself, and decides to not inform brother Nick Tilsley or mum Gail Rodwell what simply occurred.

David’s way of thinking has been muddied for months since spouse Shona was shot and lapsed right into a coma, solely to get up with no reminiscence of her husband or their marriage.

Following information Mrs Platt now desires a divorce, and continues to be refusing to see her different half, David received drunk and had an ill-advised lusty liaison with Alina Pop, which earned him a punch within the face from the Underworld employee’s jealous ex, Seb Franklin.

By the tip of this week, David tracks down Alina and apologises for utilizing her. The pair clear the air and attain an understanding, making deflated David realise he must attempt to transfer on from Shona and make a contemporary begin.

It received’t be that straightforward, although, with Shona confirmed as returning to the cleaning soap quickly – her absence whereas she recovers at a medical facility in Leeds was concocted to accommodate actress Julia Goulding’s actual life maternity depart.

Shepherd, and followers, nonetheless maintain out hope the Platts can restore their cursed relationship. “I really like working with Julia and I believe the characters have a robust bond. Julia can be mortified in the event that they find yourself divorced as a result of she loves being a Platt!

“Every thing could also be misplaced except David can do one thing drastic to win her again. It might be a disgrace in the event that they cut up, however that’s cleaning soap…”

They’ve already overcome the very fact Shona’s son Clayton Hibbs fatally stabbed David’s aforementioned ex Kylie, absolutely nothing can break them?

