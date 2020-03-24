Coronation Street’s David Platt mugged – is his life in danger?

Coronation Road‘s David Platt has been down on his luck and making rash choices of late, a kind of choices was to sleep with Alina after listening to that Shona desires a divorce and when Gail learns what he did, she is livid.

Viewers will recall that Shona skilled reminiscence loss and mind injury following her taking pictures by the crazed Derek Milligan.

Within the weeks which have adopted the wedding between her and David has solely gotten worse with the newest growth being her request for a divorce.

It was upon discovering out this that David discovered short-term solace with Alina, however Gail makes it very clear what she thinks of his current actions and may’t assist however be sure that her ideas on the matter are recognized.

So far as she is involved, David has betrayed his spouse, however he isn’t in the suitable mind set to listen to it.

He instantly storms out of the home however, whereas strolling down the road, he runs into one other drawback when two muggers mark him as a goal and drag him down an alleyway.

Issues look dicey when he sees that they’ve a knife and he is pressured to defend himself and make a fast retreat up a close-by hearth exit.

However this being David, he doesn’t inform anybody what occurred to him and proceeds to bottle up all of the anger he feels about it.

Although he is capable of make issues proper with Shona, with the 2 of them agreeing to a contemporary begin, evidently the shock of what occurred to him, alongside every part else happening his life, is beginning to take its toll.

It appears we could have an indicator of how David is going to deal with all this in the approaching weeks – and it’s not trying good for him.

Latest location footage, which look like the ultimate scenes filmed earlier than manufacturing shut down, present that he begins concentrating on teams of gangs as a vigilante of kinds.

Taking revenge on them for what occurred to him he begins to assault them, nevertheless it isn’t lengthy earlier than he finds himself cornered by much more folks than he can tackle.

Is that this the top of the road for David?