Coronation Street’s David Platt on the road of self-destruction as he provokes drug dealers

It’s been a difficult time for David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and the Coronation Avenue favorite has developed a harmful new thirst for hazard following a mugging try he was the sufferer of a couple of weeks again.

David loved the thrill of escaping it a little bit an excessive amount of, regardless of him solely getting away by the pores and skin of his tooth from a state of affairs that would have had an unpleasant end result. Upcoming scenes will present that he intentionally places himself in hurt’s method, actively searching for bother, and this can be one step too far for him.

Conserving his whereabouts a secret, David heads out and goes straight to a notoriously tough property and it doesn’t take lengthy for him to focus on a bunch to mess with. Recognizing a bunch of drug dealers in a automobile, he makes his method in direction of them and they’re immediately on guard as he approaches.

Climbing onto the bonnet, David will get nice satisfaction from taunting the gang as they appear on in disbelief at what he is doing. However is an outnumbered David going to dwell to remorse his determination, or extra importantly will he survive it in any respect?

Along with his life persevering with to disintegrate after his estranged spouse, Shona, requested for a divorce, even when David does get out of this one unscathed, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than his luck runs out. Will his household get wind of his state of thoughts in time to assist him?

It’s already been a dramatic couple of weeks in Weatherfield as it’s with the newest episodes displaying Yasmeen’s arrest and revealing Geoff’s destiny following her assault on him after his abuse received an excessive amount of for her. She is going to quickly discover help from a returning Alya who is set to assist clear her identify.

