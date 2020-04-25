Coronation Street’s Dev Alahan takes drastic action after Asha’s online leak

When Coronation Road‘s Dev first discovered about Asha’s topless video, he was heartbroken and shocked to listen to about it. Not solely that, however he was livid that somebody would betray his daughters belief in such a way.

He had already crossed a line within the eyes of the viewers when he informed Asha that her deceased mom would have been ashamed of her, one thing that the younger lady was devastated to listen to.

The issues between them each escalated tonight (24th April) and Dev ended up happening a street that Asha had begged him to not.

When the episode started, Asha was nonetheless pleading with Dev to not go to the college or the police.

The abuse she has suffered to date has been unhealthy sufficient for her and he or she fears that ought to the police become involved, issues will solely find yourself getting worse for her.

Dev wasn’t simply satisfied and he or she virtually needed to beg him to vow that he wouldn’t.

Later, she discovered herself in one other disagreement together with her brother, Aadi. He was nonetheless reeling from seeing the video, however his makes an attempt to make all of it about him have been rapidly shut down by a fiery Asha.

She additionally revealed to him that the abuse was getting worse, studying him a message she had obtained that was each racist and spiteful.

But when they thought issues have been unhealthy now, they quickly received worse when Dev was informed that the video of her has ended up on the web.

With the information that anybody can see it for the remainder of her life, he couldn’t maintain again any longer and headed straight for the police to station to report a intercourse crime.

Dev was quickly left annoyed although when he realized that there isn’t quite a bit the police can do concerning the video. They did agree to speak to everybody concerned, however this isn’t ok for Dev who can’t imagine that he isn’t going to get assist eradicating it.

As for Asha, she discovered what he had completed when she overheard him arguing with Gary about Kelly. Instantly confronting him about breaking his promise, she admitted that she knew the video was online and purposely didn’t inform him. The place do they each go from right here?

Elsewhere tonight, viewers noticed Geoff’s plan to isolate Yasmeen from everybody she cares about step up a gear. Telling him that each one she wanted was him, he was assured that he had completed job. Nonetheless, subsequent week might see his luck run out.

