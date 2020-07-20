Coronation Street’s Gary or Sarah to die in dramatic car crash?

Look out Gary, there’s hassle on the best way. Coronation Avenue is ready to air what appears to be like to be the world’s firsts stunt to be filmed for the reason that leisure trade floor to a halt earlier this yr – and it appears to be like set to be one which resident assassin, Gary Windass (Mikey North) is not going to be forgetting any time quickly.

One of many first issues that Mikey had to do when he returned to work following lockdown was to be hit by a car in dramatic scenes due to air subsequent week. Viewers will know that the web has been closing in on Gary with many individuals rising nearer to studying that he murdered Rick Neelan.

Upcoming scenes will present Sarah study what he has executed and dramatically storm off to name the police. Gary follows in scorching pursuit and Sarah finally ends up in the trail of an oncoming car – leaving Gary to push her to security and take the hit himself.

“These have been the very first three episodes that I filmed after lockdown. We now have had to alter and alter issues however I don’t assume it has misplaced any of its intentions and, hopefully, it is going to be simply pretty much as good as it could have been on location. I bought to experience on the bonnet of the car and I used to be fairly happy to have the chance to do the stunt myself as a result of I get pleasure from that a part of the job however I’ve by no means executed a car stunt like this earlier than. I cherished it.”

As for Tina O’Brien who performs Sarah, the stunt was rather less action-packed for her as social distancing led to a model having to be used on the pivotal second the place Gary pushes her away from the automobile.

“We had such a great time filming these scenes and I’ve actually loved being a part of one thing so totally different, ” mentioned O’Brien of the action-packed second. “The model is from the Underworld set however after I stood subsequent to it, it was towering over me! We had to noticed the underside of the legs off to make it extra sensible and extra my peak however now we have a really gifted director and post-production workforce so nobody will discover when it’s in the present. I’m actually trying ahead to seeing the way it appears to be like on display.”

Director David Kester mentioned: “Due to social distancing, Mikey can’t contact Tina or push her away and that’s integral to the stunt as a result of his character has bought to look heroic and that he has saved her. We’re dishonest it by utilizing a model from Underworld and if we shoot it in the correct approach, making it a good shot and we do it in a short time, it should work and can nonetheless promote the concept that he has pushed her.”

