Coronation Street’s Geoff and Yasmeen chicken storyline attracts over 300 Ofcom complaints

Coronation Street’s newest merciless twist in Yasmeen and Geoff’s home abuse storyline has attracted 359 Ofcom complaints, after Yasmeen was unwittingly fed her personal pet chicken.

Final week, viewers have been shocked when a vindictive Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) determined to kill and prepare dinner his spouse’s chicken, Charlotte, after Yasmeen (Shelley King) advised him that she hadn’t been capable of afford any meat for his or her night meal, and he ordered her to go upstairs.

Geoff finally referred to as for her to return downstairs, apologising to Yasmeen for his earlier outburst, earlier than encouraging her to tuck into the chicken he’d ready for them, checking to see whether or not she thought the meat was too “dry”.

After she had reassured him that the hen was cooked completely, he replied: “I assumed she could be a bit dry being an older hen. A minimum of she’s fed us one final time.”

He then raised a toast to Charlotte, whereas a horrified Yasmeen spat out her mouthful and ran to the toilet.

“We’re assessing the complaints in opposition to our broadcasting guidelines,” Ofcom has revealed, “however are but to resolve whether or not or to not examine.”

The storyline additionally triggered viewers to take to Twitter to specific their ideas on Geoff’s actions, with one calling him a “disgusting particular person”. One other fan praised the present for portraying the “crucial” story.

It is not simply the truth that Geoff has killed Charlotte the chicken. It is the truth that Geoff has killed Charlotte to punish Yasmeen. And now he is serving her up for dinner. What a disgusting particular person #Corrie — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) February 28, 2020

#Corrie honest play to the actors who play Geoff & Yasmeen. And the writers and administrators. Obtained a proper nasty story occurring there. Very life like. Very uncomfortable. Crucial. #RIPCharlotte ???? — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) February 28, 2020

If you happen to’ve been affected by Yasmeen’s storyline, you possibly can go to this web site.