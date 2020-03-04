General News

Coronation Street’s Geoff and Yasmeen chicken storyline attracts over 300 Ofcom complaints

March 4, 2020
2 Min Read

Coronation Street’s newest merciless twist in Yasmeen and Geoff’s home abuse storyline has attracted 359 Ofcom complaints, after Yasmeen was unwittingly fed her personal pet chicken.

Final week, viewers have been shocked when a vindictive Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) determined to kill and prepare dinner his spouse’s chicken, Charlotte, after Yasmeen (Shelley King) advised him that she hadn’t been capable of afford any meat for his or her night meal, and he ordered her to go upstairs.

Geoff finally referred to as for her to return downstairs, apologising to Yasmeen for his earlier outburst, earlier than encouraging her to tuck into the chicken he’d ready for them, checking to see whether or not she thought the meat was too “dry”.

After she had reassured him that the hen was cooked completely, he replied: “I assumed she could be a bit dry being an older hen. A minimum of she’s fed us one final time.”

He then raised a toast to Charlotte, whereas a horrified Yasmeen spat out her mouthful and ran to the toilet.

“We’re assessing the complaints in opposition to our broadcasting guidelines,” Ofcom has revealed, “however are but to resolve whether or not or to not examine.”

The storyline additionally triggered viewers to take to Twitter to specific their ideas on Geoff’s actions, with one calling him a “disgusting particular person”. One other fan praised the present for portraying the “crucial” story.

If you happen to’ve been affected by Yasmeen’s storyline, you possibly can go to this web site.

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment