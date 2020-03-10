Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe finally caught out as Alya goes to the police

Geoff Metcalfe will finally get caught out on Coronation Road, as Alya Nazir stories the evil Weatherfield native to the police in scenes set to air subsequent week.

Geoff has been abusing Alya’s grandmother Yasmeen for months now, however he might finally get his comeuppance in new episodes.

Alya makes the choice to report the abusive man, after discovering his true colors when she learns that Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been upset at dwelling.

Eileen Grimshaw tells Alya about the time that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) trapped Yasmeen in his magic field.

And Alya then realises that he has been concentrating on her too, by anonymously writing nasty on-line opinions about her work at Pace Daal.

Upcoming episodes will see Alya take the state of affairs to the authorities, as she tries her finest to get her grandmother away from Geoff.

She is horrified to study that Geoff plans on whisking Yasmeen away to Cyprus for good and Alya instantly units to work on saving her grandmother.

She may be seen visiting the police station in new spoilers, accompanied by Toyah Battersby for ethical help.

In one other picture, she is with Yasmeen and is desperately attempting to pack up the older girl’s belongings.

However judging by the photographs, Al might need a tough time convincing her grandmother – who seems to be resisting her assist.

Will susceptible Yasmeen be prepared to pay attention her granddaughter?

Or will Geoff handle to get his sufferer away from prying eyes earlier than it’s too late?

