Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe to get away with Yasmeen abuse after chilling twist?

Followers of Coronation Road have been watching the evil Geoff Metcalf (Ian Bartholemew) torment and abuse Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) for a very long time now and are longing for him to get his comeuppance – however is there an opportunity he might get away with all he has accomplished?

By no means one to miss turning a scenario to his benefit, Geoff will use his indiscretions with escorts as a means to increase the case in opposition to Yasmeen for her wine bottle assault on him.

It’s the most recent in a collection of strikes that Geoff has made to make himself out to be the harmless sufferer within the drama and up to now, it worryingly appears as if he might get away with it.

This newest twist comes as Yasmeen tells Alya (Sair Khan) about Geoff’s escort visits, and she or he wastes no time in letting Sally (Sally Dynevor) know all the main points – and she or he is horrified by the revelation.

Geoff is aware of that he has no selection however to admit the reality and so he does – albeit with a drastic twist to how occasions performed out.

He claims to Sally and Tim (Joe Duttine) that he felt he had no selection however to go to them due to Yasmeen’s refusal to have intercourse with him.

Tim is taken in by the lie and urges him to go to the police with the knowledge as it should add gasoline to the hearth that Yasmeen’s assault on him was unprovoked.

Alya is surprised when she hears what he has accomplished, realising that she has made issues worse for her gran. However her need to deliver him down is reignited when she hears about Yasmeen having an STI on account of Geoff’s infidelity.

However, will Alya persuade Yasmeen not to plead responsible and to share the main points that might save her?

