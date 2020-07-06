Coronation Street’s Geoff will see past exposed by mysterious new arrival

The reality about Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and his merciless coercive abuse of spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is slowly coming to mild in Coronation Road, and a new arrival on the cobbles later this month guarantees to disclose extra about his past that might expose his poisonous true colors.

TV legend Paula Wilcox is becoming a member of the solid within the visitor position of Elaine, Geoff’s former companion who present insiders tease will play a “pivotal” position within the acclaimed storyline that noticed bullied Yasmeen jailed for making an attempt to homicide her evil husband following months of psychological abuse.

Elaine’s arrival is alleged to arrange extra twists and turns within the plot as Yasmeen’s courtroom case for tried homicide looms. The cleaning soap has teased just lately that extra could be revealed about Geoff’s past that might clarify the basis of his behaviour and affect on the way forward for the hard-hitting plot.

Geoff’s harmless sufferer act is already beginning to put on skinny, with daughter-in-law Sally Metcalfe the newest native to show towards him and aspect with Yasmeen.

What precisely was Elaine’s historical past with Geoff, was she a fellow sufferer like Yasmeen? One other huge query is why she hasn’t she come ahead already, after Yas accessed data on her partner’s past by way of Clare’s Regulation, which permits police to verify if somebody has a historical past of home violence to a involved companion.

Talking to RadioTimes.com about his evil alter ego’s behaviour, Bartholomew hinted viewers could be studying extra concerning the Metcalfes’ backstory quickly: “Geoff has principally lied to his son Tim for years concerning the relationship together with his mom, Geoff’s first spouse. I consider we’ll discover issues with Geoff and Tim just a little deeper.

“I at all times wished to do this, it will be good to seek out out extra about their past. It might be the important thing to how the story develops.”

Wilcox has been a daily fixture on our screens for many years, and is nicely remembered for traditional 1970s sitcoms The Liver Birds, Man Concerning the Home and The Lovers. Extra just lately she’s appeared in Boomers, Upstart Crow and Mount Nice.

Cleaning soap followers will recall she performed Hilary Potts, Laurel’s mum, on Emmerdale in a recurring position between 2007 and 2008. The character died off display screen in 2015.

Going a lot additional again to 1969, the actress had an earlier position in Corrie as Janice Langton, sister of Tracy Barlow’s organic father Ray Langton, first husband of Deirdre Barlow.

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.