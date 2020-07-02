Coronation Street’s Jane Danson on Leanne’s shock outburst to Simon: ‘She isn’t thinking straight’

The stress of coping along with her son’s incurable sickness continues to have a big impact on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) in Coronation Avenue, and now it’s threatening to tear her household aside.

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) overheard his adopted mum inform Oliver’s dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) on Wednesday 1st July that if her toddler dies of mitochondrial illness, she may have nothing left, leaving the teenager thinking Lee loves her organic baby greater than him.

Upset Si later walked out of an necessary college examination, placing the pair at odds with indignant Leanne oblivious as to what the lad overheard earlier. Does Ms Battersby actually rank Oliver over Simon, the boy she has raised since his start mom died 12 years in the past?

“She’s not thinking straight when she says it,” explains Danson, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “Simon is older now and has quite a bit going on and for a minute Leanne forgets he’s acquired an examination, then berates him for lacking it and tells him she’s acquired sufficient to fear about.

“That’s one other kick within the tooth for him, as if to say ‘You’re not necessary any extra, I don’t care about your exams.’ Ordinarily Leanne can be fussing round Simon ensuring he was ready, however briefly that goes out of the window.

“She doesn’t love Simon any much less nevertheless it should be completely different, I can’t actually say as I’m not in that scenario. She does later apologise and didn’t imply what she stated, it’s a defence factor actually, she’s saying: ‘Your downside isn’t as dangerous as mine, you’ll be able to resolve this however I can’t do something to assist Oliver so suppose your self fortunate.’

“Leanne has introduced Simon up like her personal, however on this second as she fears her organic baby is perhaps taken away from her it’s self-defence, and Leanne does have a tendency to push individuals away. What she’s going by is so terrible, some persons are actually courageous and wonderful at coping however she’s a hot-head – she offers with it in a approach that’s true to her character.”

Nonetheless the harm is finished, and later this week undesirable Simon publicizes he’s going to keep together with his dad Peter Barlow, revealing what his mom stated that drove him out. Has struggling Leanne executed irreparable harm to her and Si’s relationship? She’s already upset step-sister Toyah…

“Sure, she was vile to Toyah earlier than about her not understanding the scenario as a result of she will be able to’t have her personal children,” sighs Danson. “Once more it was stated in defence, nevertheless it’s one of many actually fascinating issues about Oliver’s sickness because it opens up numerous completely different tales for the remainder of the household.

“There’s undoubtedly a ripple impact on each relationship in Leanne’s life.”

