Coronation Street’s latest Yasmeen twist is a result of COVID changes

Whereas we’re about to see what a post-lockdown world appears like in Coronation Road, we’re additionally about to witness the massive story that was pressured to be modified when producers realised they might not be capable of full it as deliberate underneath new social distancing pointers.

While all of us suspected it could be Yasmeen’s trial contemplating they had been within the center of filming it when lockdown started again in March, and in accordance with the Every day Star, it was certainly the one they had been referring to and it appears the workaround led to a different merciless blow for an already emotionally exhausted Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley king).

Scenes subsequent week will present that, because the trial is about to start, Yasmeen will fall to the ground from a suspected coronary heart assault in entrance of her frightened lawyer, Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo). It seems that, ought to the world have remained pandemic free, this probably would by no means have occurred in any respect.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press earlier this 12 months, showrunner Iain McLeod mentioned of the story: “We had one notably huge storyline which was attributable to climax within the finals week of Britain’s Obtained Expertise. We usually do a huge spectacular story climax and that proved to not be potential this time. So somewhat than do a half-cooked model of it, as a result of it required a location, we elected to push the massive centrepiece, the drama of that week and do it later within the 12 months at a time we will do it full-beam somewhat than a compromised model.”

What is unclear is whether or not new character Elaine (Paula Wilcox) was all the time meant to be half of the plan. We assume that given how very important an ex of Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) can be to Yasmeen, notably one which has been by related issues, that she was all the time set to feature- however this can be one of many mysteries we by no means get a solution to.

Yasmeen is taken to hospital subsequent week, which is across the identical time that Elaine is noticed retaining a shut eye on Geoff as he readies himself for courtroom. It appears as if we’re heading for the ultimate stage of this story and fingers crossed that Geoff Metcalfe will get his comeuppance earlier than too lengthy.

