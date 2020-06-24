Coronation Street’s Leanne for more heartbreak after learning Oliver’s devastating diagnosis

It has been a worrying time in Coronation Road for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and it appears to be like like the concerns they share over younger Oliver’s well being are solely set to worsen.

Viewers will know that Oliver was just lately recognized as doubtlessly having mitochondrial illness and his mother and father have each been struggling since they heard the information with each reacting in another way to being informed.

This week, they get the information they’ve dreaded when they’re informed that not solely does he have it, however there isn’t a remedy.

Steve and Leanne are each devastated and she or he instantly asks for a second opinion, unable to just accept the information she has been given.

Issues then worsen for Leanne when she unintentionally damages her relationship with Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) whereas processing the stunning revelation.

He overhears her speaking and is dismayed to listen to her say that Oliver is the one factor she needs and that when he passes away, she might be left with nothing.

This coincides with Simon heading off to take an examination and the frustrations lead him to decide that causes Leanne more damage.

Regardless of her apology and rationalization as to why she mentioned the issues she did, Simon doesn’t need to hear it and proclaims that he’s transferring again in together with his father, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne). This later results in a tense confrontation between Peter and Nick Tilsley (Ben Worth) with Nick certain that Peter had a hand in taking Simon away.

As for Leanne, she is exhausted from all of the stress of the previous couple of weeks and tells Steve that Oliver can stick with him for the night time. However with every little thing going incorrect for her, how will Leanne cope, and may she repair her relationship with Simon?

To study more about mitochondrial illness, go to The Lily Basis who’ve been working intently with Coronation Road all through Oliver’s storyline.

