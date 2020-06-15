Coronation Street’s older cast could still appear on display screen, teases producer

Coronation Avenue cast members over the age of 70 are at present not allowed on set as a part of the cleaning soap’s phased return to post-pandemic manufacturing, however present bosses have hinted followers might still see the likes of cobbles legends Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts and Rita Sullivan.

Explaining how the absence of older characters will probably be addressed on display screen, producer Iain MacLeod revealed that, as a result of sheer variety of susceptible class veteran performers within the ensemble, there wouldn’t be a ‘one dimension matches all’ method.

“In some instances we are going to inform a narrative that accounts for it,” he stated at a digital press convention final week because the cleaning soap resumed filming with strict security and social-distancing pointers in place. “In others we’ll think about they’re upstairs, self-isolating off display screen and the digicam simply isn’t on them.

“It has supplied alternatives for attention-grabbing tales. Have we thought of having the susceptible cast on a Zoom name filmed in their very own properties? The reply to that’s sure. We’re eager to maintain as lots of our fantastic characters on display screen as we will. We have to maintain sight of them, they’re very effectively beloved.

“We’re making the most of the post-pandemic new regular reminiscent of video calling. We’re undoubtedly accessing that, and it’s an attention-grabbing problem. Plans are afoot in that regard.

“There are proficient individuals who can’t be within the constructing in the meanwhile, however we are going to see them as a lot as we will for the viewers’ sake as they miss them.”

Corrie confirmed the absence of older actors, and crew members, shortly earlier than filming resumed on ninth June, and introduced particular person danger assessments can be undertaken later down the road to determine when it was secure for them to return.

Baby actors are additionally not permitted in the interim for well being and security causes, that means inventory footage of Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald’s younger son Oliver will probably be edited into scenes, because the storyline of the three-year-old being recognized with mitochondrial illness continues.

Maureen Lipman, who performs Evelyn Plummer, prompt in an interview with the Jewish Information Podcast she could movie herself in character in a backyard at a two-metre distance from co-star David Neilson, aka Roy Cropper, as they dwell close to one another in London.

When the pandemic begins being acknowledged in Corrie, could we see Ken video calling from his bed room as Tracy nips out to get provides from Dev’s store? Possibly remind her to select up his copy of The Guardian and a few Early Gray tea luggage? Will Audrey be offering on-line courses on methods to color your individual hair to her shoppers?

Possibly Emily Bishop’s digital look final October to want Ken blissful birthday was the beginning of a brand new development…

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.