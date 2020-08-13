Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon on 20 years as Maria: “I’d never have imagined I would still be right here”

It’s been 20 years now since Samia Longchambon (née Ghadie) joined the solid of Coronation Road, along with her first episode airing 19th Could 2000. Now, a few months after her anniversary, Longchambon has mirrored on her 20 years on the cobbles.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Longchambon revealed that whereas she is actually comfortable that she is still a part of the ITV cleaning soap, she would not have believed how lengthy her tenure would be when she first joined.

“I’d never have imagined I would still be right here after 20 years and contact wooden I really feel fortunate to still be having fun with it and dealing with so many pretty individuals,” she mentioned, whereas including how a lot enjoyable she still has working along with her colleagues.

After all, given the occasions of this 12 months, working in any respect is one thing that ought to not be taken with no consideration and that’s not misplaced on Longchambon. “All of us really feel fortunate we are able to truly work as a result of a number of my mates in several industries aren’t in a position to, so we’re grateful for that.” As for a way she has spent lockdown, baking and bike rides are the principle issues that occupied time within the Longchambon family.

ITV

There appear to be robust occasions on the horizon for Maria within the coming weeks as she prepares to marry Gary Windass (Mikey North), unaware that he’s a killer following the homicide of Rick Neelan. However given Maria’s observe document, possibly it’s Gary that ought to be nervous?

“I warned Mikey about her black widow standing,” Samia joked. “Everybody who works with Maria dies and leaves, so Mikey finest watch his step!” Given how earlier Coronation Road killers have left the cleaning soap, we would be frightened too if we have been Gary…

“She would be livid and devastated to search out out she’s about to be married to a assassin, particularly after her first husband, Liam, was murdered and he or she bought engaged to his assassin,” Samia mentioned of her character’s scenario with Gary. “She’s not bought an awesome observe document. I hope she would run a mile, however you never know with Maria.”

As for whether or not Maria will be taught her lesson, Longchambon doesn’t have a lot confidence. “She doesn’t be taught from her errors and is simply too trusting given all she’s been by. However I don’t know. It’s the million-dollar query. I wish to shake her. I usually learn the scripts and roll my eyes at her. However it’s all the time enjoyable for me, barely completely different from the final time.”

