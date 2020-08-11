Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien: “Sarah is scared to tell Adam her darkest secret”

Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) is aware of Gary Windass (Mikey North) killed mortgage shark Rick Neelan to defend her and he or she’s mendacity to the police and husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to cowl it up – nevertheless it’s not simply her ex’s darkish secret the Coronation Road favorite is defending… she’s bought her personal massive skeleton rattling round within the closet.

In 2015 Sarah conspired with brother David Platt and sister-in-law Kylie Platt over the homicide of dangerous boy Callum Logan, who Kylie killed in self-defence. The trio hid the physique and framed Tony Stewart (now additionally lifeless) for the crime.

However Gary is aware of the entire gory story, which he’s holding over his outdated flame to guarantee she stays quiet about Rick. So why doesn’t Sarah simply come clear to suspicious hubby Adam about Callum?

“If she needs this marriage to work she wants to be extra sincere,” O’Brien tells RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “That’s what I’d say if I used to be her buddy, anyway. Sarah ought to tell Adam what occurred with Callum and hope he understands why she saved it from him.

“She’s scared to. It was a really dangerous time in her life and he or she feels susceptible and doesn’t need to revisit it. Perhaps she’s fearful he’ll take a look at her otherwise?”

Sarah was pregnant by cocky Callum when he died and ultimately suffered a psychological breakdown after giving start to their son Harry in 2016, because the burden of the key took an enormous toll.

“Sarah feels torn and a sure loyalty in direction of Gary for what he did for her, despite the fact that it was terrible,” continues O’Brien. “In a approach she feels partly accountable, and Gary has saved her secret about Callum, which even Sarah’s husband has no concept about. That’s another excuse she feels she will be able to’t open up to Adam, so she feels caught.”

Adam calls for Sarah tell him the reality about Gary as soon as for all, as she discovers she’s nonetheless bought the watch bearing the inscription from Rick’s spouse that was dug up within the woods. This leads to crunch time for the brand new Mrs Barlow as she should resolve who is extra vital – her killer ex-boyfriend or her partner who is quick shedding his endurance…

“It’s not wanting good for the wedding,” sighs O’Brien, who is clearly clinging to the hope that the fractured union will be saved. “Sarah is so confused with all the pieces that’s occurring and feels a bit misplaced, and likewise doesn’t need to throw Gary below the bus as he’s been by lots and was defending her. However she has one thing nice with Adam and could be loopy to throw that away.”

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.