Coronation Street’s Todd Grimshaw recast as character’s return confirmed

Coronation Street’s Todd Grimshaw might be performed by a distinct actor when the character returns to the ITV cleaning soap.

RadioTimes.com has confirmed the information, first reported by The Each day Star, that the crew behind the long-running programme wish to recast the essential function.

Launched again in 2001, Todd is the son of Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and was Coronation Avenue‘s first ever homosexual character, whose most up-to-date relationship was with vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

The character was written out of the cleaning soap in late 2017, when unique actor Bruno Langley pleaded responsible to 2 counts of sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to a 12-month group order, 40 days of rehabilitation exercise, a curfew and digital tag, as properly as being ordered to pay compensation to his victims and register as a intercourse offender for 5 years.

In fictional Weatherfield, Todd left the road to go on the run after assaulting a police officer, however current references to the character have stoked up hypothesis he could possibly be reintroduced quickly.

After a break on the top of the coronavirus outbreak, Coronation Avenue resumed filming in June, with out solid members over the age of 70 and people with underlying well being situations.

In contrast to rival cleaning soap EastEnders, the programme was in a position to keep away from going off-air, however has halved the variety of episodes it exhibits in a mean week.

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re in search of extra to look at try our TV Information.

