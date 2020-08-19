Coronation Street’s Todd mystery deepens as a body is found in grim twist

The mystery over the whereabouts of the long-absent Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Avenue is set to accentuate following him formally being reported as a lacking individual, and it seems to his family and friends that he might have been killed.

After somebody claiming to be Todd despatched Eileen (Sue Cleaver) a letter asking for a thousand kilos, a letter intercepted by Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Mary Taylor, the 2 organized a assembly and left a faux bag of money for “Todd” to gather.

Nevertheless it seems to be a nonstarter with Todd not making an look, which leads them to resolve that it is about time they started monitoring him down – and that includes reporting him as a lacking individual.

Earlier than that although, Sean decides to show detective and begins to go looking via social media accounts to see if he can discover a lead, however, sadly, nothing comes up and he finds himself again at sq. one.

When Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) discovers that Sean has failed in discovering him, he is the one to counsel that they formally report him as lacking. The pair search assist and everybody concerned vows to do all they’ll to trace Todd down, with the Discovering Individuals charity providing help.

Regarding information quickly comes although when Sean learns that a body has been found down on the river. Fearing the worst, he immediately suspects it is Todd. Has Todd been killed?

Effectively, no is the reply as Coronation Avenue followers are conscious that Todd Grimshaw is alive and can return quickly. Talking about taking on the function from Bruno Langley, newcomer Gareth Pierce stated: “I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of such an iconic present and to have been entrusted with taking Todd ahead into some actually thrilling storylines. It’s an honour to be a part of the devoted Coronation Avenue workforce in such unprecedented occasions.”

