Coronation Street’s Yasmeen charged with attempted homicide: “She thinks she deserves it” says Shelley King

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has been formally charged with the attempted homicide of husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), and regardless of being a sufferer of coercive management for months she is determined to apologise to her abusive partner for her actions.

“She feels she deserves it in a approach,” Coronation Avenue star King advised RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “Yasmeen regrets what she did and wasn’t pondering within the second she attacked him.”

Throughout her police interview on Friday eighth Could, Yasmeen grew more and more distressed as she struggled to recall the occasions main as much as her stabbing Geoff as months of psychological manipulation took their toll, skewing her perspective and grip on actuality.

When confronted with images of her husband’s accidents she prompted, upset Mrs Metcalfe couldn’t totally recall what occurred and mentioned she merely panicked at seeing Geoff holding a knife. Viewers noticed she was fragile and confused to the purpose she believed her life was in peril, a tragic results of the psychological injury Geoff’s abuse has prompted. As her different half launched one other vicious verbal tirade she lashed out – with devastating penalties.

Breaking right down to officers, fragile Yasmeen begged to see her husband so she might ask for forgiveness earlier than being formally charged.

“Her lawyer Imran has warned her to watch out about what she says,” continues the actress, “however Geoff has by no means really raised his hand to her so I feel that’s why Yasmeen feels she had no proper to do what she did.

“However the menace is at all times there – ladies I’ve talked to throughout my analysis mentioned the specter of violence was rather more intimidating than the violence itself.

“Within the episodes that observe there’s a sense of regret. She was about to go away him and couldn’t take it any extra and Geoff crumbled and begged her to not go, he wanted her. Rightly or wrongly she maintains he’s a posh man and nobody is aware of him like she does. He will be variety and charming however when he feels alone and weak he lashes out. Geoff has made Yasmeen blame herself for a way he treats her.”

Friday’s instalment additionally touched on Geoff’s previous being explored, notably his first marriage to Tim’s troubled mom Tessa which was reportedly violent, and will make clear the character’s propensity for cruelty.

“Geoff beforehand advised Yasmeen he might by no means get his father’s consideration, and we’re discovering out extra about what occurred to his first spouse. There’s a vulnerability about him that will clarify his behaviour.”

Subsequent week Yasmeen faces her bail listening to in courtroom, whereas granddaughter Alya Nazir vows to show what she’s identified for months – that Geoff has subjected his terrified spouse to months of horrifying abuse. However with Geoff taking part in the sufferer and insisting his different half was violent and unstable, who will the police imagine?

