Coronation Street’s Yasmeen refuses to admit Geoff abused her: “She regrets attacking him” says Shelley King

The case towards evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) might crumble if his spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) refuses to admit the months of abuse he subjected her to that pushed her right into a violent assault.

On Friday’s Coronation Road, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) visited her fragile grandmother in jail, the place she is at present being held on bail for tried homicide, however was shocked when Yasmeen expressed her regret at lashing out and declared she was the one within the incorrect, even suggesting she could not inform the court docket in regards to the coercive management she endured from manipulative Geoff at her upcoming trial.

“No matter he did to her, Yasmeen genuinely appears like she had no proper to deal with him the way in which she did and regrets the assault,” King instructed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “She feels she deserves the fees introduced towards her, primarily as a result of he by no means raised his hand to her.

“Within the confrontation with the bottle he pushed her away and in her weak spot she fell backwards, however he has by no means hit Yasmeen.

“He might need been bodily violent in different relationships however the specter of it has at all times been there on this marriage. Ladies I talked to in my analysis stated the specter of violence was way more intimidating than the violence itself.

“Alya desires her to inform the court docket every little thing she’s been via and in the end plead not responsible, however Yasmeen doesn’t need to discuss it.”

Decided to get justice for her granny and expose her horrid different half, Alya takes motion and adjustments the locks on the home to maintain Geoff out.

Subsequent week the story develops as ashamed Yasmeen confesses to her granddaughter Geoff slept with paid escorts and gave her an STI, and because the sleazy secret spreads among the many road Mr Metcalfe is compelled to twist the state of affairs to paint himself because the sufferer. Not solely that, however Geoff’s secret CCTV he put in in the home to monitor his spouse’s each transfer is found by son Tim…

Can Yasmeen be satisfied to cease defending Geoff and see how deeply his abuse has affected her? And can Alya be the one to carry down the bully and present the remainder of Weatherfield his true colors?

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.