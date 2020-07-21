Coronation Street’s Yasmeen stunned as she learns the truth about Geoff from his ex

There could also be hassle forward for Geoff Metcalfe as tonight’s Coronation Avenue launched Elaine (Paula Wilcox) who visited Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) pretending to be a charity employee. And judging by the approach tonight’s episode ended, it appears she has a narrative to inform that would change the recreation for poor Yasmeen.

As the episode started, Geoff continued to attempt to persuade these round him that he’s an excellent man, with Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) nonetheless believing him to be a saintly sufferer who was being honourable by forgiving Yasmeen for attacking him – one thing he managed to maintain up after studying Sally (Sally Dynevor) was siding with Yasmeen in courtroom.

He continued this ruse when he resumed his hospital radio gig and tried to achieve sympathy from his listeners, whereas sounding very very like a sinister Alan Partridge at occasions. However again on the cobbles, these listening in weren’t satisfied with even Brian being left to assume that perhaps his good friend will not be who he thought he was.

As the episode drew to an in depth, Yasmeen, who has been discussing Geoff along with her cellmate, obtained a go to from a charity employee however when she went to the visiting room to see her, she rapidly discovered that this stranger was not who she claimed to be.

Revealing that her title is Elaine, she informed Yasmeen that she was once her and that she “was abused by Geoff too – for years”. As Yasmeen tried to course of what she had been informed, the episode ended however for viewers, this was the begin of what is going to, hopefully, result in Geoff’s eventual downfall. How will he react when he learns somebody from his previous has arrived, and can Elaine’s story be sufficient to safe Yasmeen’s freedom?

Elsewhere tonight, Gary Windass (Mikey North) discovered his issues escalating when he discovered that somebody had inquired about his security deposit field whereas pretending to be him. He suspected Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) to be the perpetrator nevertheless it was truly Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) who continued to look into Gary’s involvement with Rick.

There was extra drama from the Neelan household as Gary noticed a bruise on Kelly’s (Millie Gibson) arm. He made certain Laura knew to not deal with her daughter like that once more by threatening her- inflicting a scared Laura to inform him he was turning into Rick. However how will Gary react when he learns what Adam has completed?

