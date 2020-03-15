General News

Coronavirus: airlines face meltdown as global travel bans multiply

March 15, 2020
American Airways to scrap most long-haul flights while Australia orders all arrivals to self-isolate and Spain goes into lockdown

Coronavirus – latest updates

The world commute enterprise faces a standard shutdown over coronavirus fears after airways launched new flight reductions and further worldwide places offered commute bans and isolation requirements.

Shuttle corporations had been hit with a couple of doses of unhealthy data on Saturday and Sunday, with the USA rising its Europe commute ban to include the UK and Ireland, a wide range of South American worldwide places bringing in flight restrictions and Australia turning into a member of New Zealand in requiring all of us stepping into the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

