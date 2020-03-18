General News

Coronavirus and you: How to game and avoid isolation while isolating

March 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Its been a rough start to 2020 to date, with fires, floods and now a burgeoning worldwide pandemic interrupting our differently commonplace lives. COVID-19 isn’t any shaggy dog story, and governments and scientific execs all over are recommending social distancing and isolation to chop down on the virus unfold.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment