Coronavirus: Asian economic growth will halt for first time in 60 years, IMF warns

The IMF expects a 7.6% growth in Asian monetary growth subsequent 12 months on the assumption that containment insurance coverage insurance policies achieve success, nevertheless added the outlook was once extraordinarily uncertain.
41 minutes in the past
Information Articles
The IMF expects a 7.6% growth in Asian monetary growth subsequent 12 months on the assumption that containment insurance coverage insurance policies achieve success, nevertheless added the outlook was once extraordinarily uncertain.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment