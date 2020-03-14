Coronavirus: Australian stocks of Covid-19 testing kits ‘rapidly deteriorating’, says chief medical officer

Distinctive: In letter to GPs Brendan Murphy says kits not available in some areas and there could also be ‘extreme drive’ on defending equipment

Australia’s chief scientific officer, Prof Brendan Murphy, has implored medical docs for his or her help in a letter describing “extreme drive” on non-public defending equipment and Covid-19 attempting out kits.

Related: Coronavirus latest updates: New Zealand tells all entrants to self-isolate, Trump pronounces emergency

Proceed finding out…

