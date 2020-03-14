General News

Coronavirus: Australian stocks of Covid-19 testing kits ‘rapidly deteriorating’, says chief medical officer

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




38 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Distinctive: In letter to GPs Brendan Murphy says kits not available in some areas and there could also be ‘extreme drive’ on defending equipment

Australia’s chief scientific officer, Prof Brendan Murphy, has implored medical docs for his or her help in a letter describing “extreme drive” on non-public defending equipment and Covid-19 attempting out kits.

Related: Coronavirus latest updates: New Zealand tells all entrants to self-isolate, Trump pronounces emergency

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment